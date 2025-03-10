Chiefs Signing OT Jaylon Moore To Two-Year, $30M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are signing former 49ers OT Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal.

It’s a hefty payday for Moore, who has been a backup in San Francisco the past four years, and shows how eager the Chiefs are to upgrade at left tackle.

Moore, 27, was drafted by the 49ers out of Western Michigan in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,803,036 rookie contract that included a $323,036 signing bonus. Moore played out that deal and test unrestricted free agency in 2025.

For his career, Moore has appeared in 55 games for the 49ers in four seasons with 12 starts at tackle.