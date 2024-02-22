Chiefs Signing P Matt Araiza

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are signing P Matt Araiza to a contract on Thursday.

Araiza’s representation, JL Sports, confirmed the news.

We are proud to announce that our client @matt_araiza has signed with the @Chiefs . We are grateful to Brett Veach, coach Reid and the @Chiefs organization for giving Matt this opportunity. Matt has been to hell and back in the last 18 months. He has handled himself with grace — JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024

This marks Araiza’s first NFL contract since the Bills released him as a rookie following allegations that he was involved in the gang rape of a minor at a house party while in college at San Diego State.

Local authorities later decided not to press charges, as they determined Araiza had left the party by the time the alleged assault occurred.

Araiza, 23, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bills out of San Diego State. He signed a four-year, $3,876,148 contract with the Bills that included $216,148 guaranteed.

However, Buffalo released him in August of 2022 after allegations of sexual assault surfaced.