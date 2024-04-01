Chiefs Signing QB Carson Wentz To One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing QB Carson Wentz to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

Wentz, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders last year. Washington opted to release Wentz.

In 2022, Wentz appeared in eight games for the Commanders and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown.

In 2023, Wentz appeared in two games for the Rams, making one start. He completed 17 of his 24 passes (70.3%) for 163 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 56 yards rushing on 17 carries and an additional touchdown.