Chiefs Signing QB Shane Buechele Off Bills’ Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are signing QB Shane Buechele off the Bills’ practice squad to their active roster.

Kansas City lost another quarterback to a torn ACL Sunday, with Gardner Minshew going down. With QB Patrick Mahomes also on the shelf, Kansas City had to turn to former third-string QB Chris Oladokun.

Buechele held that role for the Chiefs at one point and started his career in Kansas City as an undrafted free agent.

Buechele, 27, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent. He then re-signed to the practice squad.

The Chiefs released Buechele and he signed on with the Bills’ practice squad. He later wound up signing a futures deal with the team and was placed on injured reserve back in August of 2024. Buffalo re-signed him to the practice squad in 2025.

In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.