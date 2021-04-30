Chiefs Signing RB Jerick McKinnon

Peter Schrager reports that the Chiefs are signing free-agent RB Jerick McKinnon to a contract on Friday.

McKinnon, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,765,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings before signing on with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

McKinnon landed a four-year, $30 million contract that included $15.7 million guaranteed from the 49ers but sustained a torn ACL prior to the start of the 2018 season and subsequently missed the entire year. He wound up aggravating his injury, once again, the next training camp.

He agreed to a restructured one-year contract in March of last year and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, McKinnon appeared in all 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 81 run attempts for 319 yards (3.9 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 33 receptions for 253 yards (7.7 YPC) and one touchdown. He also recorded 239 kickoff return yards.