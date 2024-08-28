Chiefs Signing RB Samaje Perine To Active Roster

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs are signing RB Samaje Perine to their active roster.

Ian Rapoport adds Kansas City had some trade talks for Perine but elected to let the Broncos cut him. He’ll bolster the Chiefs’ depth at running back which had been unsettled.

Perine, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract with Washington waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals later claimed Perine off of waivers before cutting him loose and later re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, the Dolphins added him to their active roster and he eventually returned to the Bengals in 2020.

Cincinnati re-signed Perine to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He returned again in 2022 before joining the Broncos last year on a two-year, $7.5 million contract. He was due a base salary of $3 million when Denver released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Perine appeared in 17 games for the Broncos and rushed for 238 yards on 53 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 50 receptions for 455 yards receiving and one touchdown.