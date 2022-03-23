Chiefs Signing S Deon Bush To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs are signing S Deon Bush to a one-year contract.
Bush, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.
Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.
In 2021, Bush appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 40 total tackles and two interceptions.
