Chiefs Signing Six To Practice Squad

Per Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are re-signing veteran C Austin Reiter to their practice squad, as well as five other players.

Nate Taylor reports the following players will also be back on the practice squad.

Reiter, 31, is a former seventh-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

He returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

Reiter was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent and eventually caught on with the Saints on their practice squad. The Dolphins signed him off New Orleans’ practice squad but cut him loose a couple of months later.

The Chiefs then signed Reiter and he has been on and off their practice squad ever since.

In 2021, Reiter appeared in six games Dolphins, making five starts at center.