Chiefs Signing TE Irv Smith Jr

By
Nate Bouda
-

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are signing TE Irv Smith Jr to a one-year contract. 

Irv Smith Jr

Smith, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

Smith was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals. 

In 2023, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and caught 18 passes for 115 yards receiving and a touchdown.

