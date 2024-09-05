Chiefs Signing TE Noah Gray To Three-Year Extension

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are signing TE Noah Gray to a three-year contract extension.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $19.5 million with $10 million guaranteed at signing and a $6 million signing bonus.

Gray, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2021 out of Duke University. Gray was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.794 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.12 million.

In 2023, Gray appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 28 passes for 305 yards (10.9 Y/A) and two touchdowns.