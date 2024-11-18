Chiefs Signing WR Tyquan Thornton To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing WR Tyquan Thornton to the practice squad.

He was just waived by New England and cleared waivers. While the former second-round pick has had a tough start to his career, he brings a lot of speed to the table.

Thornton, 24, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 in his final season at Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Patriots waived him midseason.

In 2024, Thornton has appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded four receptions for 47 yards.