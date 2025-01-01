Chiefs Starting QB Carson Wentz In Week 18

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed the team will start QB Carson Wentz in Week 18, per Matt Derrick.

The Chiefs have clinched a first-round bye and have nothing left to play for in the regular season, so they can give key starters a solid three weeks of rest before the postseason.

Reid added WR Mecole Hardman has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Wentz, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders. Washington opted to release Wentz after just a year and he later caught on with the Rams as a backup.

The Chiefs signed Wentz to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Wentz appeared in two games for the Rams, making one start. He completed 17 of his 24 passes (70.3%) for 163 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 56 yards rushing on 17 carries and an additional touchdown.