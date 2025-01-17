Chiefs Sticking With Joe Thuney At LT, Even With D.J. Humphries Healthy

The Kansas City Chiefs were forced to move long-time guard Joe Thuney to left tackle earlier this year after veteran D.J. Humphries suffered an injury.

Thuney has done a very good job at left tackle this season and Jeremy Fowler reports that the Chiefs plan to keep him in place as their blindside protector for their divisional playoff game against the Texans.

Thuney, 32, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney in 2020, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He later departed for a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

In 2024, Thuney appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, making 17 starts for them at guard and left tackle.