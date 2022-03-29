Chiefs Still Negotiating Potential Trade For Giants CB James Bradberry

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs and Giants are still engaged in active trade talks regarding CB James Bradberry.

Wilson adds no deal is viewed as imminent and there are varying opinions from sources about if or when a trade is finalized.

However, Wilson writes the Chiefs are extremely interested in adding the veteran to their secondary. Compensation discussions have ranged from Kansas City giving up a late-round pick to potentially swapping mid-round selections.

A league source predicted to Wilson that the Chiefs would want to extend Bradberry if a trade is agreed to. He has one year remaining on his deal and is still just 28.

Wilson also points out the Chiefs have other options, as they’ve displayed interest in free agent CB Stephon Gilmore. There are other teams interested in trading for Bradberry as well.

Cutting or trading Bradberry will free up more than $12 million in cap space for New York. Until then, the Giants are limited in any other moves they want to make.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina and was allowed to leave in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is slated to make $13.4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 17 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Bradberry as the news is available.