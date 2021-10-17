Chiefs TE Jody Fortson Suffers Torn Achilles’

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that TE Jody Fortson suffered a torn left Achilles’ against Washington on Sunday.

According to Dr. David J. Chao, this injury will require surgery and keep Fortson out for the rest of the season.

You can expect the Chiefs to place Fortson on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone else to the roster in his place.

Fortson, 25, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53 man roster.

In 2021, Fortson appeared in five games with the Chiefs, recording four catches for 20 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Fortson as it becomes available.