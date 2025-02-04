Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Feels He ‘Could Play This Game Forever’

Heading into his fifth Super Bowl, many have wondered whether Sunday could be the last game for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

Despite posting his lowest receiving yards in a season since his rookie campaign, Kelce believes he has plenty of football left and implied he wants to continue in the NFL. He cited the postseason run as a sign that he is still capable of being a high-level player in the league.

“I’ve thought about it, but I still love what I do,” Kelce said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “It’s moments like these, weeks like these, the month that we just had in the playoffs that make me feel like I could play this game forever. I think I still got a lot of football left in me. I think this year has been one of the most special years of my life. I think it’s gonna continue to make me want to do more in the football world.”

Kelce was asked where he sees himself in three years, and he said he hopes to still be in the NFL as he plans to stay in the league as long as he can. While his post-playing media career seems inevitable, Kelce feels he can explore other career opportunities in the offseason while playing as much football as possible.

“Where will I be in three years? Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens. I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long. You’ve got to find a way to get into another career, another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseasons. But for the most part, I’m planning on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

Kelce, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2024, Kelce appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 97 receptions on 133 targets for 823 yards and three touchdowns.