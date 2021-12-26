Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Out For Week 16

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce failed to clear the COVID-19 protocols in time to play today in Week 16.

Kelce was activated from the COVID-19 list but appears not to have gotten the negative test results necessary to play.

Kelce, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.5 and $12.25 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Kelce has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 83 receptions on 122 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also rushed once for four yards and a touchdown.