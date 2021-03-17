Chiefs Tender RFA WR Byron Pringle

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have tendered pending restricted free agent WR Byron Pringle.

Herbie Teope reports Pringle received the original round tender at $2.133 million in 2021.

Pringle will compete for a role with the Chiefs in 2021 as they experience some turnover at receiver.

Pringle, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Pringle made the Chiefs 53-man roster in his second season, but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.

In 2020, Pringle appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and caught 13 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.