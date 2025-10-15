Chiefs, Texans Among Several Teams Considering Trading For Running Back Before Deadline

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, there are several teams that have come up as candidates to trade for a running back before the NFL trade deadline on November 4.

That list includes — but is not limited to — the Chargers, Chiefs, Texans and Patriots, per Graziano and Fowler.

Some options possibly available per ESPN include Jets RB Breece Hall, Browns RB Jerome Ford, Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright, Giants RB Devin Singletary and Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell.

Fowler also mentions the Cowboys were high on Wright as a prospect last year, and Wright has come up as a potential trade candidate as he’s slipped down Miami’s depth chart.

The Chargers have been heavily connected to a potential running back trade after they were forced to place first-round RB Omarion Hampton on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Before that, Los Angeles lost Najee Harris for the season due to a torn Achilles.

The Chiefs have been substantially connected to the running back market as well, as they haven’t gotten a ton of production out of their current group. The same is true for the Texans and Patriots, with both teams also down players due to injury (Houston RB Joe Mixon, New England RB Antonio Gibson)

For more on potential running backs available before the trade deadline, check out our 2025 NFL Midseason Trade Block.