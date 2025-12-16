Chiefs Tried Out 10 Including RB Damien Martinez & CB Cam Smith

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs had 10 players in for tryouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Martinez, 22, was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $4,338,944 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025 but was among Seattle’s final roster cuts.

He re-signed on the practice squad shortly after but was cut again.

In his collegiate career, Martinez appeared in 38 games over three seasons and rushed 514 times for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 391 yards.

Smith, 24, was a three-year starter at South Carolina. The Dolphins drafted him in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $7,028,424 rookie contract that includes a $2,111,581 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts. He recorded 91 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six interceptions, and 24 pass deflections.

In 2024, Smith appeared in six games for Miami and recorded 16 total tackles.