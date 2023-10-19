Chiefs Waive Two Players

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday they have waived WR Montrell Washington and sixth-round DT Keondre Coburn.

This is likely to make room for the additions of WR Mecole Hardman via trade and DE Charles Omenihu coming back from suspension.

Washington, 24, was drafted in the fifth round out of Samford by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,974,183, including a signing bonus of $314,183. He was in the second year of that deal when Denver waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs signed Washington to their practice squad and later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2022, Washington appeared in 15 games and had 32 punt returns for 271 yards and 18 kick returns for 340 yards.