Chiefs Waived 12 Players

The Chiefs announced on Monday that they have waived twelve players as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

The following is a full list of players being waived by the team at this time:

CB Miles Battle QB Ian Book CB Ekow Boye-Doe WR Phillip Brooks DE Owen Carney DT Alex Gubner CB Kelvin Joseph G Griffin McDowell LS Randen Plattner WR Kyle Sheets TE Geor’quarius Spivey G Nick Torres

Book, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of this past preseason.

He has since had a brief stint on the Patriots practice squad and also tried out for the 49ers and Bills. The Chiefs signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.