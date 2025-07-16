Chiefs Waiving WR Justyn Ross

Per Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are waiving WR Justyn Ross, whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2022.

Ross, 25, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions in his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent but missed his first season due to foot surgery. He was later placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list due to an arrest.

He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but made his way back onto the practice squad and has been on their active roster the past two seasons.

In 2024, Ross appeared in two games for the Chiefs and was targeted once in two games, recording no statistics.