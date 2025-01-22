Chiefs Won’t Activate WR Mecole Hardman From IR, Ending His Season

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they will not be activating WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve for the playoffs, which officially ends his season, per Pete Sweeney.

Hardman, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason.

In 2024, Hardman has appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs catching 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards along with 25 returns for 335 yards.