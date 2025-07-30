Chiefs Worked Out Six Players

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted six players for tryouts on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

WR Kawaan Baker DB Ajani Carter DB Harrison Hand DB Kaleb Hayes DB Azizi Hearn WR Kwamie Lassiter

Hand, 26, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose going into this third season. The Giants claimed him off waivers only to waive him coming out of the preseason.

Hand later caught on with the Bears’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in the season. Chicago waived him in April 2023 and he later signed with the Falcons in June of last year.

In 2022, Hand appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded 12 total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.