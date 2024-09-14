Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Expected To Miss Regular Season

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown is not expected to play in the regular season after the team placed him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Schefter says that there still was a chance Brown could return for the postseason, but he was not expected back any sooner than mid-January.

Brown’s shoulder injury will require surgery and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Brown was expected to miss “months” — not “weeks.”

Brown was injured while catching a pass on the first play of the Chiefs’ first preseason game

Brown, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.