Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Placed On Commissioner’s Exempt List

According to Nate Taylor, the NFL placed Chiefs WR Justyn Ross on the commissioner’s exempt list following his arrest this week on a felony criminal damage charge.
Taylor notes Ross is unable to practice or attend games while he’s on the exempt list.
Ross, 23, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.
Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
In 2023, Ross has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded 34 yards on three receptions.
