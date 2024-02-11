Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Not Expected To Play In Super Bowl

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is not expected to play in the Super Bowl, and will likely be one of the team’s inactive players.

Toney hasn’t played since Week 15 and the 2023 season has largely been a comedy of errors from the former first-round pick, despite Kansas City entering this year with high expectations for Toney.

He’s also battled injuries but this week Toney was a full participant in practice and Chiefs HC Andy Reid was non-commital about whether Toney would play.

Toney is under contract for one more season with the Chiefs in 2024. Kansas City has a decision on his fifth-year option but it seems unlikely they pick it up. Toney’s future in Kansas City in 2024 seems uncertain as well.

Toney, 25, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that included a $7,337,825 signing bonus.

The Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs in 2022 for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The Chiefs will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Toney appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and caught 27 passes on 38 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown. He added 11 carries for 31 yards.

We’ll have more on Toney as the news is available.