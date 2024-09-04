Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Out For Week 1

Adam Schefter reports that WR Marquise Brown is not expected to play in Week 1’s Thursday Night game against the Ravens due to the shoulder injury he suffered in their preseason opener.

It was reported that Brown was expected to miss four to six weeks due to the sternoclavicular injury he suffered on the first play of the preseason opener against the Jaguars.

He was hospitalized and later released due to the injury, throwing his status for the team’s season opener against the Ravens in question.

Brown, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Brown as it becomes available.