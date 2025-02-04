Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Won’t Ponder Future Until After Super Bowl

The Chiefs signed WR Marquise Brown to a one-year contract this offseason but he suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the year.

Brown will hit free agency again in 2025 but he said he won’t put any thought in what he could do until after the Super Bowl so he can fully focus on the game.

“I’m not really thinking about after this game,” Brown said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “My focus is on the game. After that, then I’ll refocus on [the future].”

“I’ve never won a Super Bowl before, so I can’t answer [what happens after] that.”

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million this past offseason.

In 2024, Brown appeared in two games and recorded nine receptions for 91 yards.