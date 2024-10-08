Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Out For Season Following LCL Surgery

Jordan Schultz reports that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice underwent successful LCL surgery and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Schulz adds that Rice is expected to make a full recovery and also had his hamstring tendon repaired. Additionally, there was no structural damage or tears to his ACL or meniscus.

Nate Taylor notes that Rice’s rehab and recovery are expected to take around four months, which would prevent him from returning in the playoffs.

Rice, 24, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice as the news is available.