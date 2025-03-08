Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Arrested In Texas

According to Will Kunkel, Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday night in Williamson County, Texas.

The police report shows that Worthy was charged with “assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.”

Worthy, 21, was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He later agreed to a four-year, $13,536,755 contract that includes a $6,664,913 signing bonus and will carry a $2,461,228 cap figure for the 2024 season.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Worthy appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made 13 starts for them while catching 59 passes for 638 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries and three more touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Worthy as the news is available.