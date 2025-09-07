Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy To Miss Time With Dislocated Shoulder

According to Ian Rapoport, Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy will miss some time after dislocating his shoulder on Friday, though how much time is still being determined.

Rapoport says the most likely option is for Worthy to return later this season with a brace. However, he adds surgery is still an option on the table.

It was a big blow to the Chiefs in Friday’s loss to the Chargers to lose Worthy and would be big to not have him for however many games it ends up being going forward, especially since the team is already without WR Rashee Rice while he serves a six-game suspension.

Worthy, 22, was selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He later agreed to a four-year, $13,536,755 contract that includes a $6,664,913 signing bonus and will carry a $2,461,228 cap figure for the 2024 season.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Worthy appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made 13 starts for them while catching 59 passes for 638 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries and three more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Worthy as the news is available.