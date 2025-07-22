Chris Godwin Had Second Ankle Surgery This Spring

Jenna Laine of ESPN, citing multiple sources, reports that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin underwent a second ankle surgery this spring to have it “cleaned out.”

Godwin is reportedly “doing well” in his recovery from the dislocated left ankle he suffered last season.

The Buccaneers opted to place Godwin on the active/PUP list on Tuesday, which allows him to be activated at any point between now and the start of the season.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.