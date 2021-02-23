Chris Godwin: ‘I Want To Be In TB, But I Want To Get Paid Too’

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin made it clear he’s not looking to take too much of a hometown discount to stay in Tampa Bay.

“I want to be in Tampa. But at the end of the day, I want to get paid too,” he said, via James Palmer.

He added he’s fine with being franchise-tagged for the 2021 season, as is looking like the likely outcome, and will play out the deal and work toward a long-term deal next offseason if need be.

Ultimately, securing that major second contract is high up on Godwin’s list of priorities.

“Hey, that’s the damn goal. You know what I mean? Is to get paid and being able to take care of my family,” he told McAfee, per Rick Stroud.

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry projected the franchise tag for receivers to be $15.326 million if the cap ends up at $175 million. It should end up north of $16 million now that the cap floor has been raised.

Godwin, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Godwin has appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and caught 65 passes for 840 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

