Coaching Rumors: Bears, Jim Caldwell, Giants, Dan Quinn, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that former Lions HC Jim Caldwell turned down interview requests with the Raiders and Vikings this week, which is a strong indication that he believes he will get one of the available jobs between the Bears and Jaguars.
- Graziano adds that Caldwell is already reaching out to candidates to join his coaching staff.
- Caldwell has ties to former Colts general manager Bill Polian, who happens to be running the Bears’ head-coaching search this offseason and Graziano says he would be on Caldwell landing in Chicago at this point.
- Graziano has been told there’s support for Bills DC Leslie Frazier in the building and former Eagles HC Doug Pederson is also worth watching there along with Colts DC Matt Eberflus, who is a finalist for the job.
Giants
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Dan Quinn is on the list of multiple GM candidates for the Giants’ job.
- Another head coach candidate to watch for the Giants, according to Fowler, is Bills OC Brian Daboll, who is believed to be close with Buffalo executive Joe Schoen.
- Some other candidates mentioned by Fowler for the Giants’ job are Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles and former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis.
- Dan Graziano expects the Giants to look into former Dolphins HC Brian Flores and Lions DC Aaron Glenn.
- Graziano explains that Flores and Chiefs executive Ryan Poles both went to Boston College, as did Giants owner John Mara. Beyond that, they share the same agent just like Schoen and Daboll.
Vikings
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Mike Tomlin‘s name has come up during the Vikings’ head-coaching search and it’s possible they could be looking for a similar type of candidate for their vacancy.
- Fowler hears that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is high on the Vikings’ list, “if not at the top.” Beyond that, Quinn is intrigued by Minnesota, but the Broncos would likely have the edge for him, given his relationship with GM George Paton.
- Fowler mentions that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans could be someone to watch for the Vikings and other names that have come up outside of their interview list include Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Iowa State HC Matt Campbell.
