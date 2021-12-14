Colts Activate C Ryan Kelly From COVID-19 List

The Colts announced they have activated C Ryan Kelly from the COVID-19 list.
We have activated C Ryan Kelly from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 14, 2021
Kelly, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season and made a base salary of $10.35 million in 2020 under his fifth-year option.
He’s entering the first year of a four-year, $50 million that includes $30 million guaranteed.
In 2021, Kelly has appeared in 12 games for the Colts, making 12 starts at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!