Colts Activate CB Chris Lammons

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have activated CB Chris Lammons from the PUP list.

We have removed CB Chris Lammons from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 5, 2024

Lammons, 28, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer in 2022 but he later returned to Kansas City. The Bengals claimed him off waivers in January.

Lammson signed on with the Colts during the 2023 offseason and bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2023, Lammons appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded six total tackles and one pass deflection.