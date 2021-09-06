Colts Activate LT Eric Fisher From COVID-19 List, Release DT Antwaun Woods

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve activated LT Eric Fisher from the COVID-19 list and released DT Antwaun Woods.

We have activated T Eric Fisher from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and released DT Antwaun Woods.https://t.co/k6bv5mVj6z — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 6, 2021

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season when the Chiefs opted to release him last month. He signed with the Colts on a one-year, $9.4 million deal.

In 2020, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 16 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.