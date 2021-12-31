Colts Activate RB Marlon Mack & S Jahleel Addae From COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve activated S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack from the COVID-19 list.

We have activated S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/sL8qpQUSxP — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2021

Mack, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal.

He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

In 2021, Mack has appeared in six games for the Colts and rushed 28 times for 101 yards (3.6 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.