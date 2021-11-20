Colts Activate S Jahleel Addae, Waive CB Anthony Chesley

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they are activating S Jahleel Addae for their game this week and are waiving CB Anthony Chesley.

We have activated S Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived CB Anthony Chesley. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 20, 2021

Addae, 31, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2013. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three years in the NFL.

The Chargers elected to re-sign Addae to a four-year deal worth $22 million that included $8 million guaranteed back in 2017 but he was cut loose in a move that freed up $5 million of available cap space while creating $1 million in dead money.

Addae signed with the Texans on a one-year deal for the 2019 season. He later had a second stint with the Chargers in 2020 before catching on with the Colts’ practice squad for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Addae has appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded three tackles.