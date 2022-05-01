Colts Allocated CB Marcel Dabo Via International Pathway Program

According to Jordan Schultz, the Colts have been allocated German CB Marcel Dabo through the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

Indianapolis actually hosted Dabo, who played in the European League of Football, for a top 30 draft visit.

He’s an intriguing athlete, as at 6-1 and 210 pounds he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, had a 40.5 inch vertical and an 11-3 broad jump.

The International Player Pathway program was instituted by the NFL in 2017 as a way to grow the game of football. Each year one of the NFL’s eight divisions will be randomly chosen to receive one international player each.

Those players don’t count against the 90-man roster limit and can be carried as an eleventh practice squad member if they’re not signed to a contract.

Dabo, 21, was the defensive rookie of the year for the European League of Football in 2021, recording 22 tackles and an interception for the Stuttgart Surge.