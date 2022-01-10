Colts Announce 14 Players Signed To Futures Deals

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have signed 14 players to futures deals for the 2022 season. 

The full list includes:

  1. CB Anthony Chesley
  2. DE Kameron Cline
  3. T Shon Coleman
  4. WR Keke Coutee
  5. TE Farrod Green
  6. WR DeMichael Harris
  7. TE Michael Jacobson
  8. LB Malik Jefferson
  9. QB James Morgan
  10. OL Carter O’Donnell
  11. S Will Redmond
  12. CB Chris Wilcox
  13. DT Chris Williams
  14. TE Eli Wolf

Jefferson, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

From there, Jefferson returned to the Chargers a few weeks into the regular season last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Los Angeles released him back in March and he caught on with the Colts. 

In 2020, Jefferson appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded three tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply