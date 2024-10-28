Colts Announce Five Roster Moves

The Colts announced five roster moves on Monday, including signing veteran S Ronnie Harrison Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

The team is also placing S Trevor Denbow on injured reserve. They have signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad along with G Josh Sills and have released OT Jack Wilson from the unit.

Harrison, 27, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

Harrison joined the Colts in August of 2023 before being added to their practice squad. He was promoted in November. He re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal back in March.

In 2024, Harrison has appeared in one game for the Colts.