Colts Announce Four Moves For Monday Night, Activate DT DeForest Buckner

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have activated DT DeForest Buckner for tonight’s game against the 49ers, his former team before landing with the Colts.

we have activated DT DeForest Buckner from IR. we have waived QB Brett Rypien. we have elevated WR Coleman Owen and G Josh Sills from the practice squad to the active roster for #SFvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 22, 2025

To make room, the Colts waived QB Brett Rypien. They also elevated OL Josh Sills and WR Coleman Owen from the practice squad.

It’s some much-needed good news on the injury front for Indianapolis. Buckner has been out since the beginning of November with a neck injury.

Buckner, 31, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal and later signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Colts.

In 2025, Buckner has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 42 tackles, four sacks, and nine tackles for loss.