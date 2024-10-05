Colts Announce Four Roster Moves

The Colts announced four roster moves on Saturday, including elevating RB Evan Hull and CB David Long Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

The team also signed CB Alex Johnson to the practice squad and released RB Trent Pennix from the practice squad.

Long, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed, and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Long was waived by the Raiders and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on and he was later claimed by the Packers and finished out the 2023 season with them.

He signed with the Giants in May 2024 but was among their final roster cuts heading out of training camp.

In 2024, Long has appeared in one game for the Colts.