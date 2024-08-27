Colts Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their initial 53-man roster along with the corresponding moves made Tuesday.

The Colts have released the following players:

Indianapolis waived the following players:

CB Micah Abraham LB Austin Ajiake LB Liam Anderson QB Jason Bean DE Levi Bell S Marcel Dabo RB Demetric Felton G Arlington Hambright RB Evan Hull DT Eric Johnson II DT Jonah Laulu DE Titus Leo TE Jordan Murray C Mike Panasiuk RB Zavier Scott CB Jaylin Simpson CB Ameer Speed S Michael Tutsie T Jake Witt LB Craig Young

In addition, the Colts placed WR Juwann Winfree and TE Jelani Woods on injured reserve. They also placed DE Samson Ebukam and LB Cameron McGrone on injured reserve but designated them for return.

Treadwell, 29, was a former first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout during the offseason but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the 2022 season but was later released.

Treadwell had a stint with the Cardinals before joining the Seahawks practice squad and eventually being called up. He joined the Ravens last offseason but was among their final roster cuts headed into the regular season and returned to their practice squad.

After Baltimore released him from their practice squad in February 2024, he signed with the Colts months later in July.

In 2023, Treadwell appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded one reception on three targets for 16 yards.