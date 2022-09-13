Colts Announce Nine Roster Moves For Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts announced several roster moves on Tuesday for Week 2.

The full list includes:

Colts signed CB Tony Brown to their active roster.

to their active roster. Colts waived K Rodrigo Blankenship .

. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker, S Henry Black , K Lucas Havrisik and K Chase McLaughlin to their practice squad.

S , K and K to their practice squad. Colts released G Arlington Hambright, S Will Redmond and CB Chris Wilcox from their practice squad.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

WR Keke Coutee DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks LB Forrest Rhyne TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea DT Chris Williams TE Jared Scott RB D’Vonte Price LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (international) RB Phillip Lindsay CB Darrell Baker S Henry Black K Lucas Havrisik K Chase McLaughlin

Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick even as a specialist.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.

In 2022, Blankenship has made two out of three field goal attempts and both extra points.