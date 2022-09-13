Colts Announce Nine Roster Moves For Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts announced several roster moves on Tuesday for Week 2.
The full list includes:
- Colts signed CB Tony Brown to their active roster.
- Colts waived K Rodrigo Blankenship.
- Colts signed CB Darrell Baker, S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik and K Chase McLaughlin to their practice squad.
- Colts released G Arlington Hambright, S Will Redmond and CB Chris Wilcox from their practice squad.
Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:
- WR Keke Coutee
- DE Kameron Cline
- OT Jordan Murray
- DT Curtis Brooks
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- WR Ethan Fernea
- DT Chris Williams
- TE Jared Scott
- RB D’Vonte Price
- LB Segun Olubi
- DB Marcel Dabo (international)
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- CB Darrell Baker
- S Henry Black
- K Lucas Havrisik
- K Chase McLaughlin
Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick even as a specialist.
Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.
In 2022, Blankenship has made two out of three field goal attempts and both extra points.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!