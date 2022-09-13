Colts Announce Nine Roster Moves For Week 2

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced several roster moves on Tuesday for Week 2. 

The full list includes:

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

  1. WR Keke Coutee
  2. DE Kameron Cline
  3. OT Jordan Murray
  4. DT Curtis Brooks
  5. LB Forrest Rhyne
  6. TE Nikola Kalinic
  7. WR Ethan Fernea
  8. DT Chris Williams
  9. TE Jared Scott
  10. RB D’Vonte Price
  11. LB Segun Olubi
  12. DB Marcel Dabo (international)
  13. RB Phillip Lindsay
  14. CB Darrell Baker
  15. S Henry Black
  16. K Lucas Havrisik
  17. K Chase McLaughlin

Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick even as a specialist. 

Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses. 

In 2022, Blankenship has made two out of three field goal attempts and both extra points. 

