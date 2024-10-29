Colts Announce Six Roster Moves

The Colts announced six roster moves on Tuesday, including signing QB Jason Bean, CB Tre Flowers, and RB Evan Hull to the practice squad.

The team also released DT Josiah Bronson, WR Ethan Fernea, and CB Kelvin Joseph from the practice squad.

Hull, 23, was selected by the Colts with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Colts.

During his college career at Northwestern, Hull rushed for 2,417 yards on 488 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 94 receptions for 851 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 38 games.

In 2024, Hull has appeared in two games for the Colts and has not recorded any statistics.