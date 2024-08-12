Colts Announce Two Moves, Claim RB Demetric Felton

The Colts announced two roster moves Monday, claiming RB Demetric Felton off of waivers from the Chicago Bears.

We have claimed RB Demetric Felton off waivers (from Chicago) and waived-injured RB Trent Pennix. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 12, 2024

In an additional move, the team is waiving injured RB Trent Pennix.

Felton, 26, was chosen by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of UCLA.

The Browns released him back in August of 2023 and he caught on with the Bengals practice squad soon after.

His contract expired in January of 2024 and he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

He had a brief stint with the Bears before quickly being waived by the team and has now caught on with the Colts.

In 2022, Felton appeared in eight games for the Browns and had two receptions for eight yards. He also had one carry for -4 yards.